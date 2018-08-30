Cash stolen from parked taxi in 11 seconds in Sapporo

A 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stealing cash from a parked taxi in a matter of mere seconds in Sapporo, police said Thursday. The theft occurred just past 9 a.m. on August 27 in Chuo Ward’s Odori Park, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, the taxi driver parked his vehicle in order to use a public toilet. He did not lock the doors when he got out of the taxi. Police said the suspect, Mikio Tanaka, 62, came along, saw the driver leave the taxi and stole a bag containing 7,400 yen in cash and a briefcase in just 11 seconds.

Tanaka, who claims he has no residence, was arrested Thursday. Similar incidents have been occurring within the vicinity of the crime scene, and police are questioning Tanaka about those thefts as well.

Footage of the theft was captured by the camera mounted on the dashboard of the taxi.

