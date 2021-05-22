Cashboxes containing ¥42 mil, 10 expensive watches stolen from hotel room

Two cashboxes containing 42 million yen in cash and 10 luxury brand watches were stolen from a business hotel room in Osaka on Saturday night.
According to police, the theft occurred at the hotel in Chuo Ward between 6 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. while the 46-year-old man occupying the 9th-floor room was out, Sankei Shimbun reported. When he returned to his room and noticed the cashboxes missing, he notified hotel staff who called the police.
Police said the door to the room had been pried open and are examining surveillance camera footage to see who came near the man’s room while he was out.
Nothing else besides the cashboxes was taken from the room, police said. The man is a financier who has been staying at the hotel since February.© Japan Today
6 Comments
Login to comment
Sven Asai
Yes, he is a financier and now financed someone. That piece of information is undoubtedly true. lol
Harry_Gatto
That is a long time to be cooped up in a Japanese business hotel. If he's carrying that amount of cash around regularly then he is probably a loan shark but I wonder about the watches; maybe a sideline?
zichi
Hotels generally have safes.
Sal Affist
@zichi,
he obviously did not trust the hotel staff to allow his goods to be placed in the safe.
zichi
Sal Affist
@zichi,
He could place the cash boxes in the safe. Stay in a better hotel with a room safe.
Daninthepan
And I thought I was bad at my job.