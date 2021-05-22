Cashboxes containing ¥42 mil, 10 expensive watches stolen from hotel room

Two cashboxes containing 42 million yen in cash and 10 luxury brand watches were stolen from a business hotel room in Osaka on Saturday night.

According to police, the theft occurred at the hotel in Chuo Ward between 6 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. while the 46-year-old man occupying the 9th-floor room was out, Sankei Shimbun reported. When he returned to his room and noticed the cashboxes missing, he notified hotel staff who called the police.

Police said the door to the room had been pried open and are examining surveillance camera footage to see who came near the man’s room while he was out.

Nothing else besides the cashboxes was taken from the room, police said. The man is a financier who has been staying at the hotel since February.

