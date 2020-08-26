Convenience store worker arrested for assaulting customer over handling change

A convenience store worker was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of severely injuring a 70-year-old customer who had criticized his handling of change at the counter, police said.
Tsukasa Hanazawa, 32, allegedly threw the elder man down, slammed his head against the floor and punched him in the face at the convenience store in Chiba City at around 6:50 a.m.
The customer was taken to a hospital and remains unconscious, the police said.
According to the police, Hanazawa admitted to the charges, saying he lost his temper after the customer admonished him because some of change Hanazawa handed him fell out of his hand.
Another clerk at the convenience store reported the incident to the police. The elder man had visited the convenience store to buy cigarettes.© KYODO
Mickelicious
Indefensible reaction to being treated like dirt?
Timeshavechanged
Wow, That’s why you should go digital and use your Pasmo or Suica card!
P. Smith
It seems Japanese people don’t know how to handle anger well. We see news reports like this often enough.
InspectorGadget
Only in Japan do people care this much 'how' the change is handed back to you.
Hiro
More and more people are losing their temper these days. I think the pandemic is putting a lot of people on edge and near their breaking point. Mental stress has been pretty high. And that the summer heatwave isn't doing us any favor. I also feel very irritated and worn out after a day of work recently. Only time i get to release some stress is by playing some Switch games with my family.
Toshihiro
I'm guessing that the cashier's stress and BS meter was already beyond the tipping point. I agree with Hiro, the pandemic is really taking its toll on people, drivers seemed more aggressive than usual in my opinion. Also agree with Timeshavechanged, I began to use my e-currency cards and accounts more since the beginning of the outbreak since there's no change and you can disinfect plastic cards without much hassle.