Cat’s head found on grounds of Saitama elementary school

The severed head of a cat was found on the grounds of an elementary school in Saitama city on Friday. Police said the cat’s head was found at around 7 a.m. at the school in Minami Ward.

Police said the grisly discovery is the third in a week in the area. Kyodo News reported that between Feb 13 and Feb 16, the severed legs and the torso of cat were found in a park about one kilometer from the school.

Police said they are analyzing footage from surveillance cameras near the park and school to try and determine who the perpetrator is.

