crime

Cat shot with crossbow bolt in Shiga Pref

4 Comments
SHIGA

A cat with a crossbow bolt in its body was found outside the entrance to a woman’s home in Koka, Shiga Prefecture, police said, adding the person responsible faces a charge of violating the animal protection law.

According to police, the woman found the cat at around 1 p.m. on Monday after hearing the animal cry, Fuji TV reported. She opened her front door and saw the cat with a bolt, about 30 cms long, embedded in its backside. The woman took the cat, which is not her pet, to a vet who removed the bolt. The cat's life is not in danger.

Police are analyzing street surveillance camera footage to see if they can determine if someone brought the cat to the woman’s house or shot at it from a vehicle.

4 Comments
Unbearably cruel, but with some kind and gentle exceptions, such is the world we live in.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Poor cat.

Nice kind lady.

Pond scum crossbow moron.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Monsters

Who did this surely should be hanged.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Pretty messed up. Glad the cat survived.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

