Celebrity doctor arrested for alleged stimulant use

Police in Tokyo have arrested a popular sports medicine doctor on suspicion of violating the Stimulants Control Law.

According to police, Takashi Kurihara, 45, who is the director of Natsumezaka Medical Clinic in Shinjuku Ward, is accused of using kakuseizai, as stimulant drugs are called in Japanese, last December, Sankei Shimbun reported. A member of Kurihara’s family called 119 after he lapsed into a half-conscious state.

Police said Kurihara tested positive for methamphetamine while being transported to a hospital. After completing medical treatment, Kurihara was arrested for violating the stimulant drug control law in mid-February. Furthermore, the arrest warrant accuses Kurihara of using narcotics in other locations in Tokyo last year.

On his clinic’s website, Kurihara is described as a doctor who has appeared on various TV programs, giving advice on the coronavirus. He has frequently offered indoor exercise advice to maintain a fitness routine.

Police said Kurihara has denied the charge and quoted him as saying he doesn’t know anything about it.

