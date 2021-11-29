Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Chairman of major university arrested for tax evasion

1 Comment
TOKYO

The board chairman at one of Japan's largest universities, embroiled in a breach-of-trust case with a former board member, was arrested Monday for allegedly evading about 53 million yen ($468,000) in income tax.

Hidetoshi Tanaka, the head of Nihon University's board, is suspected of underreporting income in 2018 and 2020 by excluding money derived from kickbacks. Prosecutors did not disclose who gave him the kickbacks.

Tanaka, 74, denied the allegations, with the prosecutors quoting him as saying, "I have not received any amount."

Investigative sources said he is suspected of having received a large sum from the former university board member, Tadao Inoguchi, and Masami Yabumoto, who formerly headed a medical corporation.

Inoguchi and Yabumoto have been indicted for breach of trust for causing a loss of around 420 million yen to the university in connection with a project to rebuild a hospital affiliated with the educational institution.

The two have admitted to paying tens of million yen each to Tanaka for his help with the project and as congratulations on his reappointment to the chairman post, according to the sources.

More than 100 million yen was found at Tanaka's home during raids in connection with the case.

A spokesperson at the university said they have heard Tanaka has appropriately declared taxes on his salary and income from a restaurant run by his wife.

The university said in a release that it will fully cooperate with the prosecutors.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

The board chairman at one of Japan's largest universities, embroiled in a breach-of-trust case with a former board member, was arrested Monday for allegedly evading about 53 million yen ($468,000) in income tax.

Waiting for the investigations and prosecutions for the several LDP bigwigs listed in the Panama Papers. There has sure been a lot of global three monkeys action on those revelations. Tanaka is just a medium-sized fish , tainted, and will be used an example to the masses to pay your taxes.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Nov. 29-Dec. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Are Our Relationships Okay?’

Savvy Tokyo

How to Organize Your Tiny Japanese Kitchen

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Sharpen Up: Hone Your Knowledge of Japanese Cooking Knives

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan’s Best Autumn Spots to Avoid the Crowds

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Kid-Friendly Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Dr. Mira Simic-Yamashita Considers Mental Health And The Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Indulgent Food & Beauty Advent Calendars of 2021

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Foreign Culture Theme Parks In Japan You Must Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Exploring Japan through kid’s games

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #157: Back To Office Blues

GaijinPot Blog