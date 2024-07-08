Charges dropped against Kishida, other LDP members in slush fund case

Prosecutors decided Monday not to indict Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and seven other senior Liberal Democratic Party members over a political funds scandal that has dogged Japan's ruling party since last year, citing a lack of evidence, sources close to the matter said.
The lawmakers from three LDP factions, which had been accused of violating the political funds control law by failing to report fundraising revenue, also include Toshimitsu Motegi, the party's secretary general, and Toshihiro Nikai, who previously held the post.
The prosecutors also reached similar conclusions regarding the other eight current and former LDP lawmakers, as well as accountants and clerical staff of their affiliated political groups.
The scandal centers on funds raised by lawmakers from selling tickets for party faction events that exceeded their assigned quotas. These excess funds were allegedly not recorded in political funds reports and were transferred to the lawmakers.
Hiroshi Kamiwaki, a constitutional professor at Kobe Gakuin University, among others, investigated the allegations and submitted criminal complaints over the case with prosecutors.
In January, several individuals belonging to party factions, including a former accountant of the group formerly led by Kishida, were indicted over the scandal.© KYODO
MarkX
Wow, what a surprise!
dan
No surprise there !
The corrupt support the corrupt.
factchecker
The sleaze from these people knows no bounds.
Mr Kipling
Of course they did. Did anyone expect any other outcome?
Moonraker
Such a big furore at the beginning too. But all for show.
Zaphod
What surprise, ahem
dagon
Short addenda as a news story, two tier justice system, waiting until about a year so the main content has passed out of the public consciousness, coming after another predictable election victory for the LDP.
The legal and political system working as intended.
didou
In the Tokyo assembly vote also held on Sunday, the backed LDP members won only two seats out of the possible nine.
Voters do not forget all those scandals
Aly Rustom
surprise surprise.
The Nomad
In the meanwhile, they hold regular citizens in custody for 20 days to gather information and keep extending it for as long as they need, thus hold people hostage. How many politicians have gone to prison in the last 20 years?
TokyoOldMan
Can I have my money back please ?
Foreigners are unfairly taxed here, without representation!
Lindsay
The untouchables get away with it again. Cue Judge Dread, “I am the law!”
Sanjinosebleed
The reason the Japanese need to vote the corrupt LDP out of power! The judiciary is a joke beholden to the LDP!