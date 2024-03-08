Charred body of man found in container at Ibaraki waste collection facility

The charred body of a man has been found inside a container at the material storage area of an industrial waste collection company in Tsukuba City, Ibaraki Prefecture, police said.

According to police, an employee found the man’s remains at around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, Kyodo News reported. Police said the man was approximately 170 centimeters tall, but his age was unknown. He was lying on his back, and near him were size 27 cm white and navy blue sneakers.

The container was two meters wide, 3.5 meters deep and 1.5 meters high, and was open at the top. There was no fence around the material storage area, so anyone could go in and out, police said.

Police said Friday that an autopsy will be held to try and determine the cause of death.

