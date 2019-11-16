Chauffeur arrested over hit-and-run death of 87-year-old woman

Police in Tokyo have arrested a chauffeur on suspicion of killing an 87-year-old woman in a hit-and-run incident in September.

According to police, the incident occurred at an intersection on Edogawa Ward on Sept 25, Sankei Shimbun reported. The suspect, Shota Higuchi, 28, is accused of hitting Taneko Sato, who was walking on a pedestrian crossing near her residence, when he was making a right turn. He fled the scene immediately.

Police said Higuchi died from head injuries three days later.

Street surveillance camera footage led police to Higuchi who has denied the charge, saying he did not cause any an accident.

© Japan Today