Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Chauffeur arrested over hit-and-run death of 87-year-old woman

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a chauffeur on suspicion of killing an 87-year-old woman in a hit-and-run incident in September.

According to police, the incident occurred at an intersection on Edogawa Ward on Sept 25, Sankei Shimbun reported. The suspect, Shota Higuchi, 28, is accused of hitting Taneko Sato, who was walking on a pedestrian crossing near her residence, when he was making a right turn. He fled the scene immediately. 

Police said Higuchi died from head injuries three days later. 

Street surveillance camera footage led police to Higuchi who has denied the charge, saying he did not cause any an accident.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

"...saying he did not cause any an accident."

With his job, reputation and freedom at stake, the suspect Shota Higuchi is unlikely to admit guilt...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Daikanyama: A Guide To Tokyo’s Little Brooklyn

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Hiking

Kumano Kodo: Ohechi Route

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

A Crash Course in Japan’s Blood Type Theory

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Kumano Kodo: Kohechi Route

GaijinPot Travel

ALT

Tips for Teaching After Natural Disasters and Other Trauma

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 8 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

6 Things to Look for When Choosing a Japanese Language School

GaijinPot Blog