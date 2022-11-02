Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Chiba police inspector indicted on 2 rape charges

2 Comments
CHIBA

The Chiba District Public Prosecutor’s Office has indicted a 45-year-old police inspector on charges of two cases of rape.

According to the indictment, Makoto Okada, who is assigned to Chiba Prefectural Police’s Fourth Investigation Division, entered a woman’s home through an unlocked window on July 6, 2014, Kyodo News reported. The woman later told police he threatened her with a kitchen knife, blindfolded her and said he would kill her, before allegedly raping her.

Police said Okada has also been charged over another rape case on July 23, 2017, when he entered a woman’s home through an unlocked window. He used the same method to sexually assault his victim, by showing a knife and threatening to kill her.

Okada was arrested twice this year, in August and September, on suspicion of voyeurism. DNA tests linked him to the rape incidents in 2014 and 2017.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Shame on this piece of… Rot in prison.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Police Inspector!? Another pillar of Japanese society.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

There is a continual drip, drip, drip of police incompetence, law-breaking, stitching-up and immorality stories. It's quite enough for me to have long ago lost trust in them. Yet I wonder if such stories permeate the consciousness of the population in general and bring them to a similar conclusion. I feel like it doesn't though.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

The Western Influences Behind Junji Ito’s Manga Work

GaijinPot Blog

Awaji Hanasajiki

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

5 New Places to See in Tokyo on Your Next Trip to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Fragrances for Autumn/Winter 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Kid-Friendly Ghosts for Halloween Activities in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kaki: The Miracle Japanese Persimmon

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Oct. 31 – Nov. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Ohama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Awaji Yumebutai

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Gift Giving in Japan: Sad, Happy, Overjoyed? Have a Towel

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 New Spots to Eat and Drink in Tokyo: Neo-Yokocho in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Bringing Up Bilingual Babies

Savvy Tokyo