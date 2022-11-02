Chiba police inspector indicted on 2 rape charges

The Chiba District Public Prosecutor’s Office has indicted a 45-year-old police inspector on charges of two cases of rape.

According to the indictment, Makoto Okada, who is assigned to Chiba Prefectural Police’s Fourth Investigation Division, entered a woman’s home through an unlocked window on July 6, 2014, Kyodo News reported. The woman later told police he threatened her with a kitchen knife, blindfolded her and said he would kill her, before allegedly raping her.

Police said Okada has also been charged over another rape case on July 23, 2017, when he entered a woman’s home through an unlocked window. He used the same method to sexually assault his victim, by showing a knife and threatening to kill her.

Okada was arrested twice this year, in August and September, on suspicion of voyeurism. DNA tests linked him to the rape incidents in 2014 and 2017.

