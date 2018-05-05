Chiba police looking for man threatening to kill kids who don’t play tag with him

By SoraNews24

On May 2, police in Chiba Prefecture issued a warning to all residents that a middle-aged man is asking children to play onigokko with him with the threat that if they refuse, he will kill them. Onigokko is a childhood game identical to tag in which one person is the oni who must touch another player so that they then become the oni, the equivalent to being “it” in tag.

Two incidents occurred on April 26 and 27 at around 3:20 p.m. in Narashino City. While a second-grade girl was walking home from school, a man described as in his 30s, average height, average build, and wearing a white hat called out to her.

“Let’s play tag,” he suggested, adding: “If you don’t, I’ll kill you.” However, the suspect seemed to play a version of tag wherein he gave her a head-start by closing his eyes and counting to 20. The girl then seized this opportunity to escape and ran straight home.

On April 28, the student told her parents about the incident and a police report was filed. Narashino police are still on the lookout for the suspect and have stepped up patrols of the area.

Although no one was harmed, readers of the news couldn’t help but be chilled to the bone by it.

“It’s like something from a horror movie.”

“He’s just going to find another child. I hope they catch him soon.”

“That’s so weird, it makes me wonder if the girl didn’t make it up. I hope she did.”

“I wonder what would have happened if she agreed to play.”

The inexplicable nature of the threat is definitely unsettling in that the suspect is suggesting a game of unending pursuit. Even after the girl runs away, there is a lingering possibility that the game is still “on” in the mind of the suspect, who might still be out there stalking her.

But now it is the police who are “it” in this game, and hopefully they can end it before anything truly bad happens.

Source: Zenkoku Anzen-Anshin Mail, Hachima Kiko

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Chiba police hunting for serial attacker who puts finger in teenage boys’ mouths

-- Backlash as Japanese police tweet warns women to not ride elevators alone with men

-- Two men die in apparently separate suicides after jumping in front of the same train

External Link

https://soranews24.com/2018/05/05/chiba-police-looking-for-man-threatening-to-kill-kids-who-dont-play-tag-with-him/

© SoraNews24