Newsletter Signup Register / Login
chiba

Chiba police officer arrested for drink driving

2 Comments

A 38-year-old police officer in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, has been arrested on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Law by driving while under the influence of alcohol.

According to Chiba prefectural police, Yoda Hosoya, a lieutenant assigned to Narita International Airport, lost control of the car he was driving and crashed into the wall of a house in Kashiwa at around 10:35 a.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported. Nobody in the house was injured.

Hosoya left the scene of the accident but was traced through his vehicle and later detained. He was quoted by police as saying he panicked and fled because he had been drinking alcohol.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

 police officer in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, has been arrested on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Law by driving while under the influence of alcohol. quoted by police as saying he panicked and fled because he had been drinking alcohol.

a lieutenant, maybe he was drunk, and can't remember what happened.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Hosoya left the scene of the accident but was traced through his vehicle

Sterling police work.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Book-Off: More Than Just A Japanese Booklover’s Paradise

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

6 Japanese Products For Your Period

Savvy Tokyo

What Am I Eating? A Guide to Japanese Convenience Store Onigiri

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

High End Delivery and Takeout Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Omicho Market

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Getting a Commuter Pass in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

The Resona Group App is a One-stop Resource for all Your Banking Needs

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 28, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Momotaro Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Saitama

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Couples Stuck in Quarantine Found it Helped Them Grow Closer According to Survey

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #89: Budget Savvy Mom Shares Tips to Keep Monthly Food Expenses at ¥20,000

GaijinPot Blog