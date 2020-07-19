Chiba police officer arrested for drink driving

chiba

A 38-year-old police officer in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, has been arrested on suspicion of violating the Road Traffic Law by driving while under the influence of alcohol.

According to Chiba prefectural police, Yoda Hosoya, a lieutenant assigned to Narita International Airport, lost control of the car he was driving and crashed into the wall of a house in Kashiwa at around 10:35 a.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported. Nobody in the house was injured.

Hosoya left the scene of the accident but was traced through his vehicle and later detained. He was quoted by police as saying he panicked and fled because he had been drinking alcohol.

