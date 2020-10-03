Chiba prefectural gov’t employee arrested for shoplifting

Police in Tateyama, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a prefectural government employee on suspicion of shoplifting an electric screwdriver and other items from a home center.

According to police, Katsuji Endo, who works for the Chiba Prefecture Fisheries Research Agency, shoplifted the electric screwdriver and nine other items worth about 46,000 yen from the store at around 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said they received a call 30 minutes earlier from another home center, informing them that a shoplifter had gotten away in a car. A police patrol spotted the car in question in the parking lot of the second home center store.

When Endo returned to his car, police detained him and found the screwdriver and other items. Police said Endo has admitted to the theft of all the items and quoted him as saying he wanted them for himself, not to resell to anyone else.

