Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Chiba prefectural gov’t employee arrested for shoplifting

2 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Tateyama, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a prefectural government employee on suspicion of shoplifting an electric screwdriver and other items from a home center.

According to police, Katsuji Endo, who works for the Chiba Prefecture Fisheries Research Agency, shoplifted the electric screwdriver and nine other items worth about 46,000 yen from the store at around 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said they received a call 30 minutes earlier from another home center, informing them that a shoplifter had gotten away in a car. A police patrol spotted the car in question in the parking lot of the second home center store.

When Endo returned to his car, police detained him and found the screwdriver and other items. Police said Endo has admitted to the theft of all the items and quoted him as saying he wanted them for himself, not to resell to anyone else.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

When Endo returned to his car, police detained him and found the screwdriver and other items. Police said Endo has admitted to the theft of all the items and quoted him as saying he wanted them for himself, not to resell to anyone else.

What difference does it make? I'll bet the cops were trying to get him to admit he was stealing them to sell them, to put additional charges on him, otherwise why even include this statement?

Probably thought, hell I am koumuin, so I'm entitled!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I usually want items for myself too.

Will my local omawari san understand my longings?

I hope so...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

12 Breathtaking Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

2020 Halloween Afternoon Tea and Buffets in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Adventures

A Family Hike From Mt Mitake To Mt Hinode

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #100: Epic Japanese Kitchen Fails

GaijinPot Blog

Transport

Resort Shirakami

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

5 Best Websites for Finding Japanese Tutors Online

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Fall 2020 Makeup Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 39, 2020

GaijinPot Blog