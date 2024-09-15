 Japan Today
Chief producer of NHK subsidiary arrested for assaulting train station employee in Tokyo

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 62-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a JR Shibuya Station employee.

According to police, Shiro Hosoi, who works for NHK subsidiary NHK Global Media Services, punched the station employee in the face several times near the Hachiko ticket gate at around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Kyodo News reported.

Police said Hosoi was drunk at the time and had fallen asleep on the floor near the ticket gate. When the employee woke him, Hosoi became violent and punched the employee. He ran through the ticket gate and onto a platform but was apprehended by station staff before he could board a train.

NHK Global Media Services said Hosoi was the chief producer. The company released a statement in which it said, "We deeply regret that an employee was arrested. We will confirm the facts and take strict action.”

Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
We deeply regret that an employee was arrested. 

（⌒▽⌒）

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

