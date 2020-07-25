Newsletter Signup Register / Login
French police officers stand guard near the car carrying Chilean national Nicolas Zepeda at the courthouse in Besancon, eastern France, Friday. Photo: AP/Laurent Cipriani
crime

Chilean man facing murder charge arrives in France

PARIS

A plane carrying a Chilean man accused of murdering a Japanese student in France nearly four years ago landed at a Paris airport Friday morning as part of his extradition process.

Nicolas Zepeda, 29, had been under house arrest at his mother’s apartment in the resort of Viña del Mar, 120 kilometers (75 miles) northwest of Santiago. He is charged in France with premeditated murder in the alleged 2016 slaying of Narumi Kurosaki, 21. The body of the young Japanese woman, who was living on the Besancon university campus, was never found, despite a months-long search.

Zepeda was turned over to French officials Thursday on the Paris-bound plane, which landed at 11:12 a.m. at Charles de Gaulle airport. His extradition was approved by Chile's Supreme Court in May, but was delayed because of the coronavirus crisis and the cancellation of many international flights.

Kurosaki disappeared in the early hours of Dec 5, 2016, from her apartment in France. Zepeda returned to Chile before her disappearance was investigated.

During court proceedings in Chile, Zepeda acknowledged that he had visited Kurosaki at her apartment on the night she disappeared, even though their romantic relationship had ended. He said they had consensual sex.

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

