Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Chilean man indicted in France over 2016 murder of Japanese woman

0 Comments
PARIS

A French judge on Tuesday indicted a Chilean man over the murder of his former Japanese girlfriend, who went missing in Besancon, eastern France, in 2016, local media reported.

The trial of Nicolas Zepeda Contreras, 30, could start in the fall. Zepeda has denied killing Narumi Kurosaki, whom he dated in Japan in the mid-2010s, saying he was not involved in her disappearance.

Kurosaki, who was a student at Japan's University of Tsukuba, came to France as an exchange student in September 2016.

French authorities launched an official murder investigation after the suspect was extradited from Chile in July last year.

Kurosaki has been missing since she dined with Zepeda and returned with him to her university dorm in Besancon on Dec 4, 2016. She was 21 years old at the time.

Shortly after Kurosaki went missing, Zepeda, who had also studied at the Japanese university, returned to his native Chile.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

if he gets a guilty verdict in court, throw him to the gallows.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Savvy Tips for Avoiding Dreaded “Bento Stress”

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 25-31

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #116: Pui Pui Molcar Driving Twitter Wild

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #115: Standardized University Entrance Exam Kanji Trap

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Manage Your Weight and Promote Health with Oolong Tea

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Nagano

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

How To Cope With The Shock Of Being An Outsider In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog