FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of Astellas Pharma Inc. is seen in Tokyo
FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Japanese pharmaceutical company Astellas Pharma Inc. is seen in Tokyo July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo Image: Reuters/STRINGER Japan
China confirms Japanese citizen indicted on suspicion of espionage

BEIJING

Chinese prosecutors have indicted a Japanese citizen on suspicion of espionage, China's foreign ministry said on Thursday, without identifying the person.

China lawfully investigates and deals with illegal and criminal activities, Mao Ning, a spokesperson at the Chinese ministry, said at a regular press conference when asked about the indictment of a Japanese employee of Astellas Pharma Inc.

The Japanese pharmaceutical company said on Wednesday that one of its Japanese employees detained since March 2023 on suspicion of spying had been indicted by Chinese authorities.

Feel sorry for the guy arrested, but looking forward to all the politicians in Japan demanding "justice" from China. One hostage justice country to another.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Easy fix...Don't go to China?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

