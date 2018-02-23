China orders 2 men detained for posing in Japanese army uniforms

Chinese police have ordered two men detained for 15 days after they posted pictures on the internet of themselves wearing Japanese World War II army uniforms at the site of one of the war's worst atrocities.
Nanjing police said the sentences were imposed following widespread outrage online, underscoring the enduring sensitivity among Chinese over Japan's invasion and occupation of much of the country in the 1930s and 1940s.
The men, aged 22 and 25, were ruled guilty on the broadly defined charge of "picking quarrels and provoking trouble" and sentenced to administrative detention, a punishment short of jailing for which no trial is required.
"Individual actions of citizens should not challenge the dignity of the nation and its people," police said in a statement. "No behavior in public settings or in cyberspace can cross the bottom line of the law."
One of the two had been tracked to the southwestern province of Sichuan. The statement, dated Tuesday, didn't say how they were identified, although social media and government databases may have offered clues.
The police statement said the two traveled to Nanjing over the Lunar New Year holiday and the pictures were taken in front of a bunker used by Chinese defenders during the 1937 Japanese assault that ended in the notorious Rape of Nanking.
It said they distributed the photos on the popular QQ messaging service, from where they were reposted around the internet, stirring "extreme rage and severe condemnation."
Pictures of the two with faces obscured were posted on websites. One wore an officer's uniform and carried a samurai sword, while the other wore puttees and carried what appeared to be a replica rifle.
More than 70 years after the war ended, Japan's relations with China remain fraught.
China's ruling Communist Party derives much of its legitimacy to rule from its much-mythologized role fighting the Japanese, who were opposed mainly by Chiang Kai-shek's Nationalists. Many Chinese also believe Japan has never showed sincere contrition for the conflict, in which an estimated 15 million to 20 million Chinese were killed.
A memorial hall and museum now stand at the site of a mass grave in the Yangtze River city and annual commemorations in December have been attended by President Xi Jinping and other high-ranking leaders.
In 1937, Nanjing was Chiang's capital, to which he and his army had retreated following the Japanese occupation of Shanghai to the east after dogged fighting by the Chinese defenders.
After entering the city on Dec 13, Japanese imperial troops went on a six-week-long rampage, raping and murdering civilians and disarming soldiers, looting and setting much of the city aflame. China puts the number of dead at 300,000, although other estimates place the number considerably lower.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Daniel Naumoff
Does this site store older articles on the Imperial Japan occupation period? Mentions of it, descriptions, etc. I am in need of sources for academic research, and would like to cite this particular website.
OssanAmerica
This article is very confusing. We know that anti-Japan sentiment is Chinese government policy, that Chinese TV is filled with war films/dramas depicting the Japanese troops as evil, that the Chinese government built a Nanjing memorial museum. So then this article begs the question;
Why were these two men charged and prosecuted?
Why was there "online outrage"?
BTW, I'm glad I don't live in a country where one can be " and sentenced to administrative detention, a punishment short of jailing for which no trial is required.".
Johnkmilonas
15 to 20 Million people. Do you really think they will ever forget.
juminRhee
Cosplay...on my ever growing long ash list of things not to do in China.
oldman_13
Blame the Chinese government as well as the mainstream media for perpetuating this revisionist nonsense that Japan has 'never' shown sincere contrition.
Prime Minister Koizumi personally visited the site of the Marco Polo bridge and offered his apologies in the early 2000's, a fact which many Chinese media outlets highlighted. This was just one of several such apologies.
econstats
"15 to 20 Million people. Do you really think they will ever forget."
Why not? Judgmental westerners seem to have forgotten the 50 million indigenous peoples that were wiped off the map by the west.
ThePBot
Perpetrators forget. Westerners "forgetting" the genocide of natives would be akin to the Japanese forgetting the 15-20 million people that died in China.
gelendestrasse
I'm rather surprised that a Chinese person would do such a thing. Just stupid. On the other hand seems like you can get thrown into jail for just about anything in China, or any other similar country.