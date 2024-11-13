Chinese man arrested after woman scammed out of record ¥809 mil

A Chinese national was arrested Tuesday for allegedly scamming a 71-year-old woman in eastern Japan out of 809 million yen, in what marks the largest reported loss in a social media-based investment scam in Japan, police said Tuesday.

The woman, a company executive from Ibaraki Prefecture, was lured into an investment scheme through a fake Line messaging app account impersonating Japanese economic analyst Takuro Morinaga, according to the police, who have arrested 34-year-old Wen Zhuolin on suspicion of fraud.

Police believe Wen, a self-professed company executive residing in Tokyo's Sumida Ward, coordinated the cash couriers.

According to the police, the woman first encountered the investment ad on Instagram in October 2023 and added an account that claimed to be Morinaga.

She transferred 10 million yen in November after an individual claiming to be Morinaga's assistant persuaded her to invest. After the scammers made it appear via an app that she was generating profits, the woman ended up transferring or handing over a total of 799 million yen over 47 transactions.

Wen is suspected of conspiring with unidentified accomplices between Oct 24, 2023, and April 12, 2024, to deceive the woman with false investment promises, as well as directing cash couriers to collect a total of 83 million yen from her at a train station in southern Ibaraki Prefecture on Dec 11 and Dec 18, 2023.

