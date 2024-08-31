Chinese man in critical condition after being stabbed on street in Osaka

A 38-year-old Chinese man is in a critical condition after he was stabbed during an argument with another man on Sunday morning.

According to police, the victim was found collapsed on a sidewalk in Yodogawa Ward, NTV reported. An employee of a nearby restaurant called 110 at around 12:20 a.m. and said two men were fighting.

When police arrived, the victim was on the ground, bleeding from a stab wound to his stomach. A blood-stained fruit knife was nearby.

Police said the victim had been drinking with two colleagues from work, and after leaving the bar, he is believed to have gotten into an argument with one of them.

Police said the victim has not regained consciousness.

© Japan Today