 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Chinese man in critical condition after being stabbed on street in Osaka

0 Comments
OSAKA

A 38-year-old Chinese man is in a critical condition after he was stabbed during an argument with another man on Sunday morning.

According to police, the victim was found collapsed on a sidewalk in Yodogawa Ward, NTV reported. An employee of a nearby restaurant called 110 at around 12:20 a.m. and said two men were fighting.

When police arrived, the victim was on the ground, bleeding from a stab wound to his stomach. A blood-stained fruit knife was nearby.

Police said the victim had been drinking with two colleagues from work, and after leaving the bar, he is believed to have gotten into an argument with one of them.

Police said the victim has not regained consciousness.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

All About Friendship Marriage in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tsubosaka-dera

GaijinPot Travel

Owara Kaze no Bon Festival

GaijinPot Travel

What To Do During A Typhoon in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

10 Popular Dating Apps in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Real Haunted Places in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Women-Friendly Internet Cafes in Tokyo for Resting

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Asakusa Treasures: Musashi Japan Knives

GaijinPot Blog

The Best English Bookstores in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Saphir Odoriko

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Ways To Say ‘Woman’ in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo