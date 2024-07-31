Chinese man in Japan indicted over Yasukuni Shrine graffiti

A Chinese man living in Japan was indicted Tuesday for allegedly spray-painting the word "toilet" on a stone pillar at the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo in May.

Two other Chinese men have been put on wanted lists for their alleged involvement in the case, which drew public attention due largely to a video posted on Chinese social media showing a man appearing to urinate on the pillar engraved with the shrine's name.

Yasukuni has been a source of diplomatic friction with China and other Asian countries as Japan's wartime leaders, convicted as war criminals in a post-World War II international tribunal, are among the more than 2.4 million war dead honored at the shrine.

Jiang Zhuojun, 29, was indicted on charges of damaging property and disrespecting a place of worship after allegedly vandalizing the pillar by spray-painting the English word in red on it on May 31, prosecutors said. The damage is estimated at 4.6 million yen.

The two other Chinese, Dong Guangming, 36, and Xu Laiyu, 25, left Japan the following day, according to the police. They were placed on wanted lists on July 9 when Jiang was arrested.

Japan has expressed its concerns about the incident to the Chinese government through diplomatic channels.

© KYODO