Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 men arrested over alleged plot to cheat on Japanese university exam

0 Comments
TOKYO

Two Chinese men in their 20s have been arrested over an alleged case of cheating on a Hitotsubashi University entrance exam, in which they posted test questions on social media and solicited answers, police said Thursday.

Tokyo police on Wednesday arrested Wang Jialu, a 22-year-old student, and Li Suihan, 28, his alleged accomplice, on a charge of obstructing university operations. Wang allegedly enlisted Li, his former tutor, to assist in the plot in exchange for compensation.

Wang, who sat the entrance exam held on Jan. 31 for international applicants, and Li are suspected of conspiring to photograph a math exam sheet while the testing session was ongoing and sharing it on social media, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Investigators said Thursday that Wang allegedly used small earphones during the exam to contact Li, who was outside the venue. Police are investigating under the assumption that the pair arranged to use devices that would go unnoticed by those around them.

Small wireless earphones and a smartphone were confiscated during a search of Wang's home, investigators said, and an analysis of his call records and other data is under way.

The exam covered math, Japanese and general subject questions. Cheating across all three subjects is being investigated as Li has allegedly admitted to sharing answers with Wang on subjects other than math, investigative sources said.

Just ahead of the exam, Li allegedly asked another university student from China to write a post on Chinese social media platform WeChat that said, "I'm looking for someone who can help me with homework," according to the police.

Images of the questions were forwarded to people who volunteered to help, and the case came to light after a user who saw the post notified the university.

Seven questions from the math exam are believed to have been posted, the police said, but it is unknown whether Wang received any of the answers during the exam or why the pair used social media rather than simply having former tutor Li research the questions himself.

A total of 67 privately funded foreign students were sitting the exam, according to the university, of whom 29 people, including Wang, passed.

At the time, Wang was attending another university and took the test to enroll at Hitotsubashi University.

"It is extremely regrettable that a student has been arrested," Hitotsubashi University said in a statement.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Where to Buy Good Cheese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kate Kamoshita of Learning Compass

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Life as an English Teacher on Awaji Island

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Goya Chanpuru

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Healthy Japanese Sweets To Keep An Eye Out For If You’re On A Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: 19th to Early 20th Century

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Social Fitness Groups to Keep Active in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Summer 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Udon Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog