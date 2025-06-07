 Japan Today
crime

Chinese tourist slashed with knife on Kyoto street after argument

KYOTO

A Chinese tourist was slashed by a knife-wielding person on a street in Kyoto on Friday evening after the two men had an argument, local police said.

The assailant, who was previously unknown to the 37-year-old tourist, remains at large after the attack, which occurred in the city's Shimogyo Ward at around 8:25 p.m.

The Chinese man, who was visiting one of the most popular tourist destinations in Japan as part of a group tour, was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening cut running from his right clavicle to flank.

After eating at a restaurant, the victim got into an argument with the assailant on the street for some reason and was stabbed.

The suspect is about 175 cm tall, wore glasses and a white T-shirt.

The incident occurred in an area lined with hotels and apartment buildings near Keihan Electric Railway's Shimizu-Gojo Station.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
He should have stayed in China....

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

You should stay under your rock.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

