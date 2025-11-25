 Japan Today
crime

Chinese woman arrested after failing to return to international cruise ship in Nagasaki

NAGASAKI

A 54-year-old Chinese woman has been arrested after failing to return to an international cruise ship in Nagasaki City.

Police said the woman, who was arrested on suspicion of violating the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act, has remained silent since being picked up on Saturday, Nagasaki Broadcasting Corp reported.

According to police, the woman arrived at Nagasaki Port on Thursday as a passenger on an international cruise ship and received a landing permit for ship tourists that allowed her to remain ashore until Friday.

However, she had not shown up by 9 p.m. Friday, which was the ship's departure time, and ship personnel reported her to police.

The woman was found alone in Nagasaki on Saturday and has remained silent during questioning, police said.

Too bad, her passport wouldn't allowed 90 days visa on arrival, so if she missed that ship, not only she missed the rest of cruise ship trip, she violated landing permit restriction, she automatically illegal.

 has remained silent during questioning, police said.

Ask for lawyer and embassy, that's it.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Isn't this a basic visa overstay basically?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I guess she hates China so much, and loves Japan a lot, so she made her decision.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

