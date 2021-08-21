Cleaner arrested for stealing glove from SoftBank Hawks player’s locker

Police in Fukuoka have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of stealing a glove from the locker of a SoftBank Hawks baseball player.

According to police, Hidetoshi Nakahama, who lives in Itoshima, Fukuoka Prefecture, is employed as a cleaner at PayPay Dome, the Hawks’ home ground. Police said he has admitted to stealing a baseball glove belonging to pitcher Tsuyoshi Wada at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Fuji TV reported. The glove is worth about 100,000 yen.

There was no game being played on Thursday night and the locker room was empty.

On Friday, Nakahama sold the glove to a store in Fukuoka. Police said he emerged as a suspect after surveillance camera footage showed him going into the locker room prior to the theft.

In July, the club reported the theft of other items from the locker room and police are questioning Nakahama about his involvement in those cases.

