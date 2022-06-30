Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Common-law couple arrested over death of 2-year-old girl

2 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Tondabayashi, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 46-year-old woman and her 50-year-old common-law husband on suspicion of child neglect resulting in the death of the woman’s two-year-old granddaughter who died after being found unconscious at their municipal apartment.

According to police, the girl, Yuha Ono, was found unconscious and bleeding from the mouth, in the living room at around 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday by a boy who called 119, Kyodo News reported. She was taken to hospital where she died later Wednesday.

Police said Thursday that an autopsy revealed Yuha had died of heatstroke and that she was emaciated from not having eaten enough food recently.

Police arrested Yuha’s paternal grandmother, Mayumi Ono, and her common-law husband Takanori Momota. Police quoted the couple as saying they had left Yuha in the apartment alone for about 11 hours on Wednesday while they went to Universal Studios Japan with Ono's five-year-old son. They said they left a window open.

Police said that Yuha had been living with her grandmother, Momota, her grandmother’s 15-year-old son and the five-year-old. Her parents lived elsewhere. It was the 15-year-old boy who found Yuha and called 119.

Yuha was placed in her grandmother's care after she was taken into protective custody in January 2020 because her father had been abusing her mother, according to a child welfare center.

Police also said that Ono stopped taking Yuha to a daycare center in June last year and believe that she was repeatedly neglected.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
What a nightmare for that poor child. I hope she finds peace.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

This is just beyond horrible.

Police quoted the couple as saying they had left Yuha in the apartment alone for about 11 hours on Wednesday while they went to Universal Studios Japan with Ono's five-year-old son. They said they left a window open.

WTF is wrong with some people???

1 ( +1 / -0 )

