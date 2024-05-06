 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
crime

Common-law husband of victims' daughter arrested over burned bodies

2 Comments
TOKYO

Police on Monday arrested the common-law husband of a woman whose parents' burned bodies were found on a riverside in eastern Japan last month, investigative sources said, making him the fifth suspect in the case.

The police believe Seiha Sekine, 32, may have been the mastermind of the incident that led to restaurant operator Ryutaro Takarajima, 55, and his wife Sachiko, 56, being found murdered in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, on April 16, the sources said.

Four other people had already been arrested in connection with the murders, but none of them knew the couple before the incident, according to the sources.

Hikaru Sasaki, 28, one of the four suspects, was quoted as telling police that another person asked him in early April to "process" the couple, according to the sources.

Sekine is suspected of having burned the two corpses in complicity with the four suspects beginning in the early hours of April 16, the sources said, adding that the police searched his home.

This is beginning to read like a Netflix show.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Hard to imagine how Sekine thought he would get away with that. It makes no difference to the victims I suppose but there is something doubly tragic about being the victim of an incompetent criminal. I suppose because, if he had thought about it at all, you would still be alive. But this gruesome story still seems to have more to give.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

