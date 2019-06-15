Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Company employee robbed of ¥10 mil

0 Comments
GIFU

A 52-year-old company employee was robbed of 10 million yen on Saturday after two men sprayed a substance in his face as he entered a parking lot in Hashima, Gifu Prefecture.

According to local media reports, the incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. Police said the man, a transport company employee, told them he was about get into his parked car when two men suddenly approached him. One man sprayed a substance on his face that caused a burning sensation, while the other man stole two bags from him. The bags contained about 10 million yen in cash.

The two assailants got into a waiting car with another man at the wheel.

The parking lot is outside an apartment building where the victim lives. His wife called 110 to report the robbery.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

TokyoMK Taxi and Hire Service

Awarded the 2019 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for outstanding service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Beaches

Top Beaches in Shimoda

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Love & Relationships

The Economics Of Dating In Japan: Who Pays the Bill?

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 24, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Dragon Quest Walk: Square Enix Challenges Pokémon Go with New AR Mobile Game

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 15-16

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Tweet of the Week #35: Cats, Cats Everywhere

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

4 of Our Favorite Dresses to Wear this Summer in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya