Company employee robbed of ¥10 mil

A 52-year-old company employee was robbed of 10 million yen on Saturday after two men sprayed a substance in his face as he entered a parking lot in Hashima, Gifu Prefecture.

According to local media reports, the incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. Police said the man, a transport company employee, told them he was about get into his parked car when two men suddenly approached him. One man sprayed a substance on his face that caused a burning sensation, while the other man stole two bags from him. The bags contained about 10 million yen in cash.

The two assailants got into a waiting car with another man at the wheel.

The parking lot is outside an apartment building where the victim lives. His wife called 110 to report the robbery.

