 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Company exec arrested for possession of child pornography possibly obtained from teacher

0 Comments

A joint investigative team of Aichi and Nagasaki prefectural police have announced the arrest of a 42-year-old company executive from Saza town, Nagasaki Prefecture, on suspicion of violating the Child Prostitution and Pornography Prohibition Act.

Police said Hiroyuki Yoshiura allegedly possessed a video secretly filmed of a young girl getting changed in what appears to be a school locker room, NTV reported.

Police said Yoshiura is suspected of being a member of a social networking site (SNS) group whose members share videos filmed by teachers.

According to Aichi prefectural police, Yoshiura is believed to have obtained the video from Yudai Suzuki, a 32-year-old teacher from Tokai, Ibaraki Prefecture, who was arrested on suspicion of filming a young girl getting changed at a school.

Police said Suzuki has stated that he installed several miniature cameras in the girls' changing rooms.

Police said Yoshiura is also accused of exchanging child pornography videos with Suzuki.

© Japan Today

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog