Company exec arrested for possession of child pornography possibly obtained from teacher

A joint investigative team of Aichi and Nagasaki prefectural police have announced the arrest of a 42-year-old company executive from Saza town, Nagasaki Prefecture, on suspicion of violating the Child Prostitution and Pornography Prohibition Act.

Police said Hiroyuki Yoshiura allegedly possessed a video secretly filmed of a young girl getting changed in what appears to be a school locker room, NTV reported.

Police said Yoshiura is suspected of being a member of a social networking site (SNS) group whose members share videos filmed by teachers.

According to Aichi prefectural police, Yoshiura is believed to have obtained the video from Yudai Suzuki, a 32-year-old teacher from Tokai, Ibaraki Prefecture, who was arrested on suspicion of filming a young girl getting changed at a school.

Police said Suzuki has stated that he installed several miniature cameras in the girls' changing rooms.

Police said Yoshiura is also accused of exchanging child pornography videos with Suzuki.

