Company exec kidnapped in Ginza and released in Chiba Prefecture

Police are looking for three men who kidnapped a company executive on a street in Tokyo’s Ginza district on Tuesday. The victim was taken away in a minivan and released unharmed later in Chiba Prefecture.

According to police, at around 5 p.m., three men stopped the executive, who was riding a bicycle, sprayed a substance in his eyes and forced him into a white minivan, Fuji TV reported. He was released around 10 p.m. in a hotel parking lot in Urayasu City, Chiba Prefecture. He went to the nearest koban (police box).

Police said the victim told them he was blindfolded and that the kidnappers demanded money. Police did not say if the man paid his kidnappers any money.

