Company manager robbed of Y40 mil in Tokyo

A company manager was attacked by three men who stole 40 million from a safe in his house in Tokyo’ Shibuya Ward, police said Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3 a.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported. The man, who is in his 40s, told police he had just arrived home and had opened the front door to his house when three men suddenly came up behind him and forced their way into the house.

The intruders beat the man with metal pipes and demanded that he open his safe. After taking 40 million yen in cash from the safe, two of the men fled while the third took the victim with him in a car and drove for awhile before letting him out at around 4 a.m.

The victim called 110 to report what had happened.

Police said the man’s injuries were not severe. He described his attackers as wearing black and wearing white face masks and caps.

The man’s wife and two children were asleep in the house at the time of the robbery and heard nothing.

