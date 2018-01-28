Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Company manager robbed of Y40 mil in Tokyo

TOKYO

A company manager was attacked by three men who stole 40 million from a safe in his house in Tokyo’ Shibuya Ward, police said Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3 a.m. Saturday, Fuji TV reported.  The man, who is in his 40s, told police he had just arrived home and had opened the front door to his house when three men suddenly came up behind him and forced their way into the house.

The intruders beat the man with metal pipes and demanded that he open his safe. After taking 40 million yen in cash from the safe, two of the men fled while the third took the victim with him in a car and drove for awhile before letting him out at around 4 a.m.

The victim called 110 to report what had happened.

Police said the man’s injuries were not severe. He described his attackers as wearing black and wearing white face masks and caps.

The man’s wife and two children were asleep in the house at the time of the robbery and heard nothing.

sounds suspicious.... were robbers his drinking m8s..?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Y40 million sitting in his safe... hmmmm. He couldn't be that old, his children were asleep along with his wife. Sure, if I'm the cops I investigate this as a major crime, but I'm also taking a close look at this guy too. What is his Home insurance like, does it cover cash theft and up to how much? Is the guy in debt? How did he amass such a fortune and has he properly paid taxes on it? All the above are what cops normally check in these situations... along with trying to figure out who knew he had that much money. I doubt he set it up... he couldn't be that stupid... but you never know.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Police said the man’s injuries were not severe. 

> The man’s wife and two children were asleep in the house at the time of the robbery and heard nothing.

Surprised by three people and didn't make a peep? No struggle at all, so not enough noise to wake anyone? None of the perps made any sound?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Heard nothing? Seriously? Insurance scam!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

There are banks on every street corner in this country, and this clown keeps 40 mil. cash in a safe. I would not want to be a client of whatever company this guy was supposedly managing.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

yep, most normal house insurance covers theft, also when u get safe you can add extra insurance... sounds def like a scam + some unpaid dirty debts

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I thought about his wife and kids being asleep and hearing nothing.... I think it is plausible. Why, suppose 3 guys surprise you late at night at your front door. One guy grabs you from behind, covers your mouth and whispers, "we know your family is in the house, you'd better be quiet because if they wake up it would not be good for them". That would turn me into a Ninja. So I think it is plausible that they didn't hear a thing if this was indeed a real crime.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

