crime

Company president, 2 drivers arrested after trucks tailgated other vehicles to avoid paying road tolls

4 Comments
KANAGAWA

Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 55-year-old company president and two employees on suspicion of driving trucks closely behind other trucks in the Tomei Expressway’s ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) lane on numerous occasions in order to avoid paying road tolls.

The president of the company, which is based in Aichi Prefecture, was quoted by police as saying his drivers had tailgated larger trucks at least 850 times times since 2020 in order to cut back on operating costs, Kyodo News reported.

The Central Nippon Expressway Company Limited (NEXCO) has been providing information to Kanagawa Prefectural Police about vehicles illegally passing through toll booths since the autumn of 2020. It said ETCs do not detect a vehicle when it is almost within touching distance of the vehicle in front of it.

It said ETCs do not detect a vehicle when it is almost within touching distance of the vehicle in front of it.

Whose fault is that?

a 55-year-old company president and two employees

Sounds like a 3-employee company.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The Central Nippon Expressway Company Limited (NEXCO) has been providing information to Kanagawa Prefectural Police about vehicles illegally passing through toll booths since the autumn of 2020.

Every ETC lane in Japan is covered by cameras so why has it taken the police so long, almost 3 years, to catch them?

3 ( +3 / -0 )

I feel like I see tailgating on a regular basis here, often when likeminded drivers form a conga line as they race through amber or red lights together.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Make the main roads tool free too. Then no more criminal energy is needed to first establish that money scheme, cashing in double from people who already have paid taxes for transport ministry, btw even all people without any trucks, cars and heavy bikes pay for roads and highways too, as well no more criminal energy needed to trick the established toll system by such truck tailgating for saving a few business costs.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

