Company president, 2 drivers arrested after trucks tailgated other vehicles to avoid paying road tolls

Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 55-year-old company president and two employees on suspicion of driving trucks closely behind other trucks in the Tomei Expressway’s ETC (Electronic Toll Collection) lane on numerous occasions in order to avoid paying road tolls.

The president of the company, which is based in Aichi Prefecture, was quoted by police as saying his drivers had tailgated larger trucks at least 850 times times since 2020 in order to cut back on operating costs, Kyodo News reported.

The Central Nippon Expressway Company Limited (NEXCO) has been providing information to Kanagawa Prefectural Police about vehicles illegally passing through toll booths since the autumn of 2020. It said ETCs do not detect a vehicle when it is almost within touching distance of the vehicle in front of it.

