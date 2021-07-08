Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Controversial art exhibition in Nagoya closed after threats

NAGOYA

A controversial art exhibition in central Japan featuring works with purported anti-Japan messages was discontinued Thursday two days after it opened following repeated threats, the local government said.

A package containing firecrackers was sent to a gallery in Nagoya where the exhibit titled "After Freedom of Expression" was being held, the city government said. An official who opened the package was unhurt, but the city decided to close the facility through the rest of the week for safety reasons.

The exhibit, including a statue of a girl symbolizing Korean women who worked in wartime Japanese military brothels, was to be held through Sunday.

Nagoya Mayor Takashi Kawamura told reporters the package was apparently sent by a protester and that the exhibit needed to be closed to ensure the safety of local citizens.

The event's organizers said Thursday they received a threatening letter in late June demanding that the exhibit be canceled.

The works on display also included a film featuring a scene where an image of Emperor Hirohito, the grandfather of the current emperor, is burned to ashes.

Unfortunate, freedom of speech.

On the one hand, I disagree with the exhibition: I think it’s distasteful.

On the other hand, “freedom of speech/expression” means exactly that, not just things that I agree with.

It’s sad that right wing historical revisionists are able to silence others so easily.

No use in the post of the usual word "Comfort Women?" The show cancelled in Oska too. Who gets to decide when an exhibition is allowed-censorship isn't very healthy.

Cant beleive they bowed to these cowardly losers in their lame trucks. So what? They drive around yelling stuff out that no one cares about. But it’s noisy isn’t it... and it might disturb the peace for a few minutes until you get inside the museum and can’t hear it anymore.

Apart from their black trucks and speakers, what else can these wimps do?

This would be the second time (that I know of). Stop trying to hold the damned thing for god's sake. These bureaucrats never give in do they?

This would be the second time (that I know of). Stop trying to hold the damned thing for god's sake. These bureaucrats never give in do they?

Who do bureaucrats have to do with an art exhibition exactly?

