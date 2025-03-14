Controversial Japan politician Tachibana slashed in central Tokyo

The leader of a Japanese political group, Takashi Tachibana, was slashed and attacked by a man on Friday while in Tokyo's government district for a stump speech, although his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police arrested 30-year-old Shion Miyanishi at the scene on suspicion of attempting to murder Tachibana, the 57-year-old head of "NHK Party" that campaigns against Japan's public broadcaster and known as a controversial figure with a strong social media following.

Miyanishi, from western Tokyo, has told the police that he "intended to kill him" with the sharp weapon. The suspect aimed near Tachibana's head, causing bleeding including from his ear, according to the police.

The incident took place at around 5:10 p.m. in front of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Miyanishi was lining up to take a photo with Tachibana and attacked the politician when his turn came. The weapon with a 16-centimeter blade was found at the scene.

A man in his 30s was cut in his left knee as he tried to restrain Miyanishi.

Tachibana had said through social media that he would deliver a speech in front of the industry ministry on Friday.

He is a former House of Councillors member and is known for his controversial remarks and political activities, such as in last November's Hyogo gubernatorial election campaign when he disseminated unverified information in an apparent effort to benefit the incumbent.

In the past, he had suggested that genocide is the solution to overpopulation.

