 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Controversial Japan politician Tachibana slashed in central Tokyo

0 Comments
TOKYO

The leader of a Japanese political group, Takashi Tachibana, was slashed and attacked by a man on Friday while in Tokyo's government district for a stump speech, although his injuries were not life-threatening.

Police arrested 30-year-old Shion Miyanishi at the scene on suspicion of attempting to murder Tachibana, the 57-year-old head of "NHK Party" that campaigns against Japan's public broadcaster and known as a controversial figure with a strong social media following.

Miyanishi, from western Tokyo, has told the police that he "intended to kill him" with the sharp weapon. The suspect aimed near Tachibana's head, causing bleeding including from his ear, according to the police.

The incident took place at around 5:10 p.m. in front of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Miyanishi was lining up to take a photo with Tachibana and attacked the politician when his turn came. The weapon with a 16-centimeter blade was found at the scene.

A man in his 30s was cut in his left knee as he tried to restrain Miyanishi.

Tachibana had said through social media that he would deliver a speech in front of the industry ministry on Friday.

He is a former House of Councillors member and is known for his controversial remarks and political activities, such as in last November's Hyogo gubernatorial election campaign when he disseminated unverified information in an apparent effort to benefit the incumbent.

In the past, he had suggested that genocide is the solution to overpopulation.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

The Worst (& Best) White Day Experiences: Women Share Their Stories

Savvy Tokyo

How to Find CPR Training in Japan: English & Japanese Course Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Shirakimine Plateau

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How to See Sumo in Japan: 2025–2026 Tournament Guide & Schedule

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

What’s it Like Working for a Black Company in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Visiting A Japanese Hair Salon: Useful Phrases

Savvy Tokyo

Hibikinada Ryokuchi Green Park

GaijinPot Travel

Cherry Blossom Cosmetics for 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Yochien: How to Survive the First Year of Kindergarten in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Graduate Schools in Japan for English-Speaking Students

GaijinPot Blog

5 Quiet Cherry Blossom Spots in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog