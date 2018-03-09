Convenience store clerk fends off robber in Tokyo with two simple words

OnFeb 26, Itsuo Kushida, 64, went into a convenience store in Tokyo’s Edogawa Ward, walked right up to the register, where a 24-year-old female clerk was on duty, and told her “Give me the money. 30,000 yen,” while pointing a kitchen knife at her.
Sure, his choice of words wasn’t flowery, but the message is succinct and easily understandable, especially since he was considerate enough to specify his desired amount, like he was withdrawing cash from an ATM, only using a bladed instrument instead of a PIN to access the funds.
However, it takes two to communicate, and while the clerk heard what Kushida had said, she, for whatever reason, says she thought he was pulling a prank on her. So instead of pulling three 10,000-yen bills out of the register, she coolly told Kushida “Shiranai desu,” literally “I don’t know” and in this case meaning “I don’t know what you’re talking about” or “I don’t know who you are.”
Apparently at a loss as to how to phrase his demand any more clearly than he already had, Kushida turned around and walked out of the store. When the store manager was informed of the incident, though, he pulled the security camera footage and contacted the police, who identified Kushida and have placed him under arrest.
As for the clerk, she went right back to work after being threatened by Kushida, and while her two-word “Shiranai desu” may not be the absolute most concise way of verbally stopping a robbery that we’ve heard about, she’s still a great example of efficiency and work ethic. Kushida, meanwhile, has admitted to the charges, saying “I did it because I wanted money.”
Source: Livedoor News/Tele Asa News via Jin
commanteer
The work ethic of younger Japanese these days. Can't even get service when you threaten them with a knife.
Laguna
Better translation of the phrase: "Yeah, whatever." Try getting a young, wage-earning worker to do anything outside their purview and you'll generally meet that attitude.
Hillclimber
She called his bluff. It could have gone either way, 50%.
A very VERY stupid risk to take over 30,000 yen which isn't hers to defend.
Haruka
Actually, an answer like that might make a robber in AMerica actually scratch his head in ponder and shrug his shoulders and leave.
Glad to see the security camera was clear enough to get the guy.
Reckless
Awesome young lady! Well handled.
BieberHole69
Don’t assume it was a Japanese clerk. More than likely it was just a Chinese konbini staff who didn’t understand the man. She wasn’t brave, just bad at Japanese. Chinese konbini staff are always so rude, never say a word of Japanese to me (I’m fluent) and just point to the total. They don’t even speak Japanese or understand my Japanese girlfriend.
Strangerland
My experience with Chinese combini staff is exactly the opposite. I chat with the girls at my local combini all the time, they even teach me some Chinese here and there. They are super friendly.
BurakuminDes
Agree with Strangerland. I often see Chinese clerks (and occasional Nepalese) at our local conbinis - they are uni students - and they are always friendly and smiling. @ Bieber - a smile on your part would go a long way. They probably think of you as henna gaijin!
zichi
I wonder if stores like banks are insured for robbery? If the assistant was non Japanese the report would have stated it, because they always do.
Reckless
Wow! Totally different experience. Without exception the non-Japanese workers at the convenience stores I visit in downtown Tokyo use polite Japanese and seem to treat me with more respect than Japanese customers. Maybe you are presenting yourself to them in an arrogant manner?
Yubaru
Work ethic my ass, she's 24 and working at night in a convenience store. More like she REALLY didn't know wtf he was talking about!
More like get the employees head blown off.
Nan Ferra
Why not go with one word, "wakarimasen"? Just don't say "dame"
zichi
If you are behind the store counter and someone points a knife or gun at you meaning you know exactly what they want even without a single spoken word. In Japan, probably most won't use their weapon and retreat as in this case but in another country the endings would be more tragic.
Don't take a chance hand over the cash.
socrateos
Fox Sora Winters
@Zichi: Regarding your question, stores usually are insured, to a degree. The size of the store and whether it is part of a chain (like Walmart) make a difference to the amount they are insured for. I work in a small store, so we're only insured to about £300, while 24-hour superstores can be insured for a lot more. Your second point is jumping to conclusions however. I'm more likely to be attacked for being English than for money, as an example, and I'm not alone. Not everyone goes into a store armed just for the money. People do all kinds of crazy and unexpected things when in dire straits.
@Yubaru: I think it's very likely she didn't know what was going on. Working the graveyard shift gets very quiet, and very boring. It's very easy to zone out, and very disorientating to be brought back to reality with a bump. Demanding only 30,000 yen is also quite a strange demand to make. Normally robbers will take whatever is there rather than specifying an amount, so this can throw a clerk for a loop.
I'm surprised this worked out for her the way it did, to be honest. I guess Kushida must have been in something of a daze at the whole situation too and decided to back out rather than risk further confusion. Or maybe he believed it was a trick to get him to stay until the police arrived. There's no information as to why he left, only that his motive was "I wanted money." Don't we all, but most honest people work for it.
shogun36
I want to hear more stories like this. The fool can't even pull off a proper robbery. Management should offer lessons on how to deal with attempted robberies. Teach useful phrases when threatened, phrases such as:
"Sure, would you like a wetnap with that?"
"Would like that to be heated up?"
"Would you like 3 10,000 yen bills or 30 1,000 yen bills?"
"ok, I can get it for you, but you have to buy something first. I can't open the register otherwise"
"I'll give it to you, but only if you promise to take me out to dinner after."
"Your voice is kinda sexy, can you take off your mask so I can see your face? I want to see if you're as cute as you sound."
"sure, what are you going to use the money for?"
"30,000? pfft, why don't I give you a cool 50,000 instead. would you like that?"
zichi
Fox Sora Winters
So are you in Japan working in a store, unclear?
Your second point is jumping to conclusions however. I'm more likely to be attacked for being English than for money, as an example, and I'm not alone.
I don't really you will get attacked in a Japanese store just for being English?
I think anyone entering a store is looking to rob it and not just attack people. He could do that on the street?