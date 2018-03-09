Convenience store clerk fends off robber in Tokyo with two simple words

By Casey Baseel, SoraNews24

OnFeb 26, Itsuo Kushida, 64, went into a convenience store in Tokyo’s Edogawa Ward, walked right up to the register, where a 24-year-old female clerk was on duty, and told her “Give me the money. 30,000 yen,” while pointing a kitchen knife at her.

Sure, his choice of words wasn’t flowery, but the message is succinct and easily understandable, especially since he was considerate enough to specify his desired amount, like he was withdrawing cash from an ATM, only using a bladed instrument instead of a PIN to access the funds.

However, it takes two to communicate, and while the clerk heard what Kushida had said, she, for whatever reason, says she thought he was pulling a prank on her. So instead of pulling three 10,000-yen bills out of the register, she coolly told Kushida “Shiranai desu,” literally “I don’t know” and in this case meaning “I don’t know what you’re talking about” or “I don’t know who you are.”

Apparently at a loss as to how to phrase his demand any more clearly than he already had, Kushida turned around and walked out of the store. When the store manager was informed of the incident, though, he pulled the security camera footage and contacted the police, who identified Kushida and have placed him under arrest.

As for the clerk, she went right back to work after being threatened by Kushida, and while her two-word “Shiranai desu” may not be the absolute most concise way of verbally stopping a robbery that we’ve heard about, she’s still a great example of efficiency and work ethic. Kushida, meanwhile, has admitted to the charges, saying “I did it because I wanted money.”

Source: Livedoor News/Tele Asa News via Jin

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Foreign shop clerk and Japanese customer fail to communicate because of Japanese language quirk

-- Store employee uses barcode scanner to defeat knife-wielding robber

-- Japanese convenience store clerk stops robbery with wooden kendo sword and fighting pose

External Link

https://soranews24.com/2018/03/09/female-convenience-store-clerk-accidentally-fends-off-robber-in-tokyo-with-two-simple-words/

© SoraNews24