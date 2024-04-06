Convenience store employee arrested for attempting to kill co-worker

Police in Nagareyama, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 22-year-old man who works part-time at a convenience store on suspicion of attempting to kill a 41-year-old male co-worker.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday at a FamilyMart store. NHK reported that the suspect, Yamato Kuroiwa, from Matsudo City in Chiba Prefecture, slashed his co-worker in the neck with a kitchen knife. A customer called 110 and police rushed to the store. Kuroiwa was still at the store when police arrived and arrested on the spot.

His co-worker was taken to hospital where doctors said his wound was not life-threatening.

Police said they are questioning both men about the source of trouble between them.

© Japan Today