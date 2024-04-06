Convenience store employee arrested for attempting to kill co-worker

Police in Nagareyama, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 22-year-old man who works part-time at a convenience store on suspicion of attempting to kill a 41-year-old male co-worker.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:40 p.m. on Thursday at a FamilyMart store. NHK reported that the suspect, Yamato Kuroiwa, from Matsudo City in Chiba Prefecture, slashed his co-worker in the neck with a kitchen knife. A customer called 110 and police rushed to the store. Kuroiwa was still at the store when police arrived and arrested on the spot.
His co-worker was taken to hospital where doctors said his wound was not life-threatening.
Police said they are questioning both men about the source of trouble between them.© Japan Today
Redemption
Lots of drama in conbini workplace.
kurisupisu
And I thought that it was the customers that are the problem..
Redemption
Dispute over who had to take out the trash?
travelbangaijin
41-year-old tried to show rank/dominance to the 22-year-old young man?
Gaijinjland
Poor guy. Anyone over 30 working at family mart does so out of necessity.
vallum
Gaijinjland Wrote Today 07:49 pm JST
I would say 90% of workers, whatever their job is, do it out of necessity. We all have bills to pay, we all have to eat and drink, you know.
At least he's working. He's not doing anything wrong. The kind of job shouldn't make anyone feel inferior or superior to one another as a human being.
shogun36
I'm kinda surprised there are no "reality shows" about combini life in Japan.
I gotta imagine, with drunk fools coming in at night, to jokers like this little punk with the knife working with middle aged people and throw in a few foreigners, there's gotta be some really entertaining moments at these places.
They don't have to show the same stores every episode, go around the country and show us what's up.
RATINGS!!!!
Sanjinosebleed
Maybe got a little officious?
still no reason to start stabbing people!
possible new line of work required…
garypen
Stabbed in the neck? Lemme guess..."I didn't intend to kill him".
Slayer
Waiting for a headline like this as it was bound to happen sooner or later.
tora
But, but, those workers are always so lovely and polite. I'm shocked, I tell you.
enmaai
toraToday 08:15 am JST
But, but, those workers are always so lovely and polite. I'm shocked, I tell you.
Those workers could be my kid,But But But But