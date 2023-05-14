Convenience store in Nara Prefecture robbed by knife-wielding man

A knife-wielding man robbed a convenience store in Tenri, Nara Prefecture, of between 70,000 and 80,000 yen on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. at a FamilyMart store. Local media quoted police as saying that a man went to the counter and brandished a knife at the store manager, motioning him to open the cash register.

The man, who said nothing the whole time, took the money and fled on a bicycle.

The manager was not injured and there was no one else in the store at the time, police said.

