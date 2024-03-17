Convenience store manager arrested for filming up skirt of customer

Police in Yatsushiro City, Kumamoto Prefecture, have arrested a 35-year-old convenience store manager on suspicion of taking voyeuristic images of a female customer in her 40s.

Police said Masaharu Maeda allegedly used his smartphone camera to film up the skirt of the woman at around 11 p.m. on Sunday at the convenience store he manages, Kyodo News reported. The woman told police she was looking at products in the deli corner when she felt something brush against her left ankle. Upon turning around, she noticed Maeda crouching as if he were picking something up off the floor, but she noticed he was pointing a smartphone up her skirt.

After grabbing the phone from Maeda, the woman called police.

© Japan Today