Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Convenience store manager arrested for filming up skirt of customer

0 Comments
KUMAMOTO

Police in Yatsushiro City, Kumamoto Prefecture, have arrested a 35-year-old convenience store manager on suspicion of taking voyeuristic images of a female customer in her 40s.

Police said Masaharu Maeda allegedly used his smartphone camera to film up the skirt of the woman at around 11 p.m. on Sunday at the convenience store he manages, Kyodo News reported. The woman told police she was looking at products in the deli corner when she felt something brush against her left ankle. Upon turning around, she noticed Maeda crouching as if he were picking something up off the floor, but she noticed he was pointing a smartphone up her skirt. 

After grabbing the phone from Maeda, the woman called police.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

0 Comments
Login to comment

Upon turning around, she noticed Maeda crouching as if he were picking something up off the floor, but she noticed he was pointing a smartphone up her skirt.

Caught red handed, that just too obvious.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Hanami Handbook: Celebrating Cherry Blossom Season in Japan 2024

Savvy Tokyo

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Coping With White Day’s Emotional Toll in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

10 Artsy and Creative Chocolates in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tenryu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

100 Yen Shop Must Haves For Cherry Blossom Viewing 2024

Savvy Tokyo

You Should Learn These Basic Japanese Job Interview Questions

GaijinPot Blog

Manazuru

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 11 – 17, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Kyushu Natural Animal Park African Safari

GaijinPot Travel

The 10 Best Things to do in Shibuya

GaijinPot Blog