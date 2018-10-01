Convenience store robber politely asks, “May I have some money?’

A man robbed a convenience store in Kawaguchi City, Saitama Prefecture, after politely asking the woman employee, “May I have some money?”

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on Sept 29, Fuji TV reported. The suspect, wearing a helmet and scarf, entered the Ministop convenience store in Nishitateno. When he approached the woman and made his request, she fled outside the store.

The man then chased her, pulled out a knife, and demanded she quickly give him money. The victim returned inside the convenience store and opened the cash register and handed over 280,000 yen in cash.

Police said the suspect is about 170 cm tall and was dressed in dark-colored clothing from top to bottom.

