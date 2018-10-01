Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Convenience store robber politely asks, “May I have some money?’

1 Comment
SAITAMA

A man robbed a convenience store in Kawaguchi City, Saitama Prefecture, after politely asking the woman employee, “May I have some money?”  

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on Sept 29, Fuji TV reported. The suspect, wearing a helmet and scarf, entered the Ministop convenience store in Nishitateno. When he approached the woman and made his request, she fled outside the store. 

The man then chased her, pulled out a knife, and demanded she quickly give him money. The victim returned inside the convenience store and opened the cash register and handed over 280,000 yen in cash. 

Police said the suspect is about 170 cm tall and was dressed in dark-colored clothing from top to bottom.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Interesting...... so his exact words were "May I have some money".... its good she understood his English. How did she reply?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Surviving A Tokyo Microapartment Is Possible (If You Get Creative)

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Takegawara Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 6-8

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Transport

Itami Airport (Osaka International Airport)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Families

Hike it Baby Tokyo: Exploring The City With Your Kiddos In Tow

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Okumalt

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya