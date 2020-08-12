Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Convenience store worker fatally stabbed; suspect then kills himself

2 Comments
TOCHIGI

A 45-year-old woman working part-time at a Lawson convenience store in Utsunomiya City, Tochigi Prefecture, was fatally stabbed at the counter by her boyfriend who was trying to take money from the cash register on Wednesday.

The suspect, Hiroyuki Kawada, 41, also stabbed himself and died later in hospital, Fuji TV reported. Police said he and the victim, Mari Honna, had been in a relationship for about a year and that she had consulted them on Aug 9 and Aug 11 after he got angry when she told him she wanted to end their relationship. She told police she was afraid he might come to her home. Police sent a patrol car to her home keep a periodic watch.

However, at around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, Honna was assisting a customer in the store when Kawada came in. He attempted to get behind the counter and reach into the cash register. When Honna tried to stop him, he pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the chest.

Another employee prevented Kawada from taking any money and he then backed off and stabbed himself several times in the abdomen. Honna and Kawada were taken to hospital where they were both declared dead on arrival.

The convenience store is in a residential neighborhood about two kilometers from JR Utsunomiya Station.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

People like this need to start with themselves, not others. RIP to the poor woman.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

So many stabbings in Japan these days.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #92: Osaka Governor Recommends To Gargle Away The Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: For Getting Mail Redelivered in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Best Quiet Day Trips from Nagoya

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Obon Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 13-16

Savvy Tokyo

Making The Most of Your Balcony in a Japanese Apartment

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Yūrei: Japanese Ghost Tales That Will Keep You Up At Night

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 31, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Lifestyle Illness: Finding A Medical Professional In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Sitting Down with Sierra Todd, the Founder of Black Lives Matter Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

3 Fusion Onigirazu Recipes To Impress

Savvy Tokyo

How to Use a Mobile IC App

GaijinPot Blog