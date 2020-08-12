Convenience store worker fatally stabbed; suspect then kills himself

A 45-year-old woman working part-time at a Lawson convenience store in Utsunomiya City, Tochigi Prefecture, was fatally stabbed at the counter by her boyfriend who was trying to take money from the cash register on Wednesday.

The suspect, Hiroyuki Kawada, 41, also stabbed himself and died later in hospital, Fuji TV reported. Police said he and the victim, Mari Honna, had been in a relationship for about a year and that she had consulted them on Aug 9 and Aug 11 after he got angry when she told him she wanted to end their relationship. She told police she was afraid he might come to her home. Police sent a patrol car to her home keep a periodic watch.

However, at around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday, Honna was assisting a customer in the store when Kawada came in. He attempted to get behind the counter and reach into the cash register. When Honna tried to stop him, he pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the chest.

Another employee prevented Kawada from taking any money and he then backed off and stabbed himself several times in the abdomen. Honna and Kawada were taken to hospital where they were both declared dead on arrival.

The convenience store is in a residential neighborhood about two kilometers from JR Utsunomiya Station.

