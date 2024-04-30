 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

2 more arrested in case of burned bodies found in Tochigi Prefecture

0 Comments
TOKYO

Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection with the burned bodies of a man and his wife that were found in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, in April, police said, bringing the total number of suspects to four.

Kang Kwang Ki, a 20-year-old South Korean national, and Kirato Wakayama, 20, were arrested on suspicion of damaging the corpses that were discovered on a riverside on April 16.

Police did not disclose whether Kang and Wakayama had admitted to the allegation. Kang and Wakayama have said they were not acquainted with the couple or familiar with the prefecture, according to police.

The two are also suspected of assaulting the couple at an abandoned house in Tokyo and driving to Tochigi on the night of April 15 in a car borrowed earlier from another suspect, Ryoken Hirayama, 25.

Kang and Wakayama allegedly conspired with Hirayama and Hikaru Sasaki, 28, who was arrested Monday, to burn the bodies of restaurant operator Ryutaro Takarajima, 55, and his wife Sachiko, 56, in the early hours of April 16, police said.

Hirayama, who was arrested on April 21, has said he first met Kang and Wakayama around late 2023 or early 2024. He is believed to have bought gasoline and other items under instruction from Sasaki, and asked the pair to dispose of the bodies. Hirayama has also said he paid Kang.

Sasaki has said he received instructions from another individual.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Kawagoe Hikawa Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Old Kurayoshi Line

GaijinPot Travel

10 Unique Character Shops in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

The Best Japanese Shows To Get A Sense Of Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Shukkeien Garden

GaijinPot Travel

My Experience with NordVPN in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2024

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Overtourism in Japan and What It Means for Visitors

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Asakusa Line

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Area Events for May 2024: Golden Week

Savvy Tokyo