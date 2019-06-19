Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Convicted man possibly armed with knife escapes custody; flees in car

YOKOHAMA

A man convicted of assault and theft fled by car and was possibly armed with a knife Wednesday in Aikawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, as prosecutors were trying to take him into custody, the local police and prosecutor's office said.

Makoto Kobayashi, 43, had been sentenced to three years and eight months in prison, according to the Yokohama District Public Prosecutors Office. His sentence was finalized in February, but he was out on bail and repeatedly ignored orders to report to the office, they said.

Staff of the office and police officers visited his apartment around 1:30 p.m., but when they tried to detain him he brandished a knife and fled, they said.

He was last seen driving a car down the Tomei Expressway toward Nagoya, the police said.

Police waited three hours before going public with the story.

