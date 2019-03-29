Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Court convicts man of drug possession but rules GPS probe without warrant illegal

0 Comments
ASAHIKAWA, Hokkaido

A Japanese court convicted a man Thursday of possessing stimulant drugs but ruled some of the evidence gathered by police using global positioning data without a warrant was inadmissible.

The Asahikawa District Court sentenced 46-year-old Masayuki Tanikawa, a former gangster, to six years in prison and fined him 1.5 million yen for possessing 61 grams of stimulant drugs.

According to the ruling, Tanikawa possessed the drug for sale in the parking lot of a hospital in the northern Japan city of Asahikawa, Hokkaido, on April 25, 2017. He was arrested the following month.

Presiding Judge Hidehiko Sato said the crime was "sufficiently provable" through the evidence obtained through interrogation.

Tanikawa's defense claimed during the trial that data from a GPS device that the police had attached intermittently to the defendant's car since 2013 and footage from a surveillance camera set up by the police to monitor the garage could not stand as evidence because it had been obtained illegally.

Prosecutors argued that Tanikawa was charged based on evidence that the police collected through other means and was not closely linked to the GPS data. They had sought a seven-year prison term and a fine of 1.5 million yen.

As for the surveillance camera, the prosecutors asserted its legitimacy, citing that police were monitoring a parking lot adjacent to a public road and were not invading a private area.

The district court supported the assertion of the prosecutors.

In March 2017, the Supreme Court ruled against warrantless GPS data collection in investigations, saying it violates privacy, and said even investigations making use of GPS devices with a warrant were questionable.

In Tanikawa's trial, prosecutors also said the investigators had used the GPS device before the top court's ruling and that they had thought they were able to conduct such an investigation without a warrant at that time.

Following the ruling by the Supreme Court, the National Police Agency ordered all prefectural police to refrain from using GPS devices in investigations.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Know the Right Way to Employ Staff in Japan

Get free advice on labor and other related laws to help you with hiring and supporting your employees.

Tokyo Employment Consultation Center

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 30-31

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Learn

Apartment Hunter: Words for Your Quest to Move in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Depression In Japan: Reaching Out When Things Are ‘Not OK’

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Live

Managing the Cost of Healthcare in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Live

This Family Restaurant with Flamingos In It Has Twitter Talking

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Castles

Hikone Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Explore

Muji is Opening Its First Japanese Hotel in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy