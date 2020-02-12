Lawmaker indicted for casino bribery released on ¥30 mil bail

A Japanese lawmaker who was indicted on charges of taking bribes from a Chinese company interested in entering Japan's nascent casino market was released Wednesday after paying 30 million yen in bail.

Tsukasa Akimoto, 48, has been indicted for allegedly receiving a total of 7.6 million yen from the Chinese firm, 500.com, in 2017 and 2018. The House of Representatives member, who has spearheaded Japan's move to legalize casino resorts, has denied any wrongdoing.

His release follows the Tokyo District Court's rejection of an appeal by prosecutors against its decision to grant him bail. The defense team for Akimoto, who was arrested on Dec 25, had requested bail on Feb 3.

Akimoto was freed from the Tokyo Detention House on condition he does not get in touch with former Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya and five other lower house members who are suspected to have been involved in the case, according to sources.

The lower house's Secretariat said Akimoto can attend Diet sessions after he is released on bail, and he intends to do so.

Japan recently legalized casinos to be operated at so-called integrated resorts with hotels and conference facilities in the hope of attracting more foreign tourists and boosting the economy.

The former member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party oversaw the initiative as senior vice minister at the Cabinet Office for about a year through October 2018.

Three others -- Zheng Xi, 37, a former executive of the Chinese firm's Japanese unit, and Masahiko Konno, 48, and Katsunori Nakazato, 47, who both served as advisers to the gambling operator -- have been charged with bribery.

The Tokyo court also granted bail Monday to Nakazato, set at 6 million yen. Zheng and Konno have already been released on bail.

