Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Prison escapee on run for 3 weeks sentenced to 4 years

0 Comments
MATSUYAMA

A 27-year-old man who sparked a nationwide media frenzy this spring during his three-week escape from a prison in western Japan received a four-year sentence on Friday.

The Matsuyama District Court ruled that Tatsuma Hirao serve the jail term for fleeing an open prison in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, around 6 p.m. on April 8 and stealing about 30,000 yen in cash, a car, a minibike and some 60 other items worth a total of 310,000 yen, until police caught him in Hiroshima on April 30.

Hirao's evasion from a massive police manhunt, before his capture in the city about 100 kilometers from the prison, included swimming across the sea from the tiny island of Mukaishima to Japan's main island of Honshu.

On the main island, he hid in the attic of a house without being noticed by its residents for five days.

Presiding Judge Yoichi Suehiro said, "His behavior was malicious in that it ignored the purpose of open-type imprisonment, which is based on relations of trust with prison officials."

The judge said his main reason for escaping was that he thought he would be ousted from his post as a member of an in-house safety commission for violating prison rules, and wanted to break away from his relationships with others at the facility.

Hirano admitted to the charges during his trail, at which prosecutors had sought a six-year prison term.

Hirao had been serving a term at the open prison until January 2020 for theft and other crimes. He is now expected to serve the remaining 17 months plus another four years.

Following his escape, Matsuyama Prison's Oi shipyard decided to take preventive steps including carefully selecting inmates deemed suitable to stay at the rare open-type facility by taking into account the views of expert psychologists.

The prison previously had a self-governing body consisting of inmates chosen by prison officials that would lead various activities, but it also scrapped the system, deeming it had created a hierarchy among inmates.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kooky Kanji: The Surprising Origin Stories of Some Famous Characters

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

How A Session With Personal Stylist Corin Kanazawa Changed My Look (And Perception)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Cities

Hachinohe

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

LGBT

Village

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Top 5 Showcases of New Games at TGS 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Transport

Fukuoka Airport

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Get a FREE Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon