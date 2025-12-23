Man found dead in Tokyo; link to suspected murder-suicide probed

Police are investigating a possible link between a man found dead in Tokyo's Nerima Ward and a suspected murder-suicide in western Tokyo last week involving the deaths of a 36-year-old mother and her three sons, investigative sources said Tuesday.

Police found the body of 27-year-old Shintaro Nakakubo on Monday at an apartment unit leased under the mother's name. The body was discovered in the closet of a bedroom and had stab wounds, including in the abdomen, according to the sources.

Nakakubo is believed to have been an acquaintance of the mother, Yuka Nomura, and was likely living in the unit alone, the sources said. Several days are thought to have passed between his death and the discovery of his body in the locked apartment, the sources added.

On Friday, Yuka and all three of her children -- Haruto, 16, Rikuto, 11, and Reo, 9 -- were found unresponsive inside their two-story home in Nishitokyo. The four were later confirmed dead.

Her husband called the police when he returned home, saying he found the home secured with a door chain from inside, the police said.

Yuka and her eldest son Haruto were found on the floor of a second-floor room where police recovered a hatchet and a knife, both with blood on them. All but the youngest son Reo had sustained lacerations, the police said.

Rikuto and Reo were found on a bed in another room on the same floor, with marks on their necks suggesting they had been choked. Investigators are looking into the possibility of a murder-suicide.

The family's home is in a residential area about 1.5 kilometers north of Hoya Station on Seibu Railway's Ikebukuro Line.

