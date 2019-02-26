Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Mother served fresh warrant over another assault of girl before death

1 Comment
CHIBA

A woman held on suspicion of failing to stop her husband from abusing their 10-year-old daughter before she died last month near Tokyo was served with a fresh arrest warrant Monday over another alleged assault about a month earlier, police said.

Nagisa Kurihara, 32, who was initially arrested on Feb 4, is now charged with failing to stop her husband Yuichiro, 41, from attacking their daughter sometime from around Dec 30 to Jan 3 at their home in Noda, Chiba Prefecture. In that assault it is believed he knocked Mia's face against the bathroom floor while holding her down with his knees.

Mia, a fourth-grader in elementary school, is believed to have sustained some broken bones as a result of the attack. The fresh warrant was served as the mother's initial detention period ends the same day, while the father was served with a fresh arrest warrant over that assault on Feb 14.

The girl was found dead in the bathroom of the family's home on Jan 24.

Her death has drawn public condemnation in Japan, with local welfare authorities being criticized for failing to take proper measures to protect the child.

The father allegedly splashed Mia with cold water from the shower and grabbed her by the neck before her death on Jan 24, and he was arrested the day after. An autopsy was unable to determine the cause of death, but found several bruises and internal bleeding, according to the police.

After his initial arrest, the father told investigators he did not believe his actions were wrong, claiming they were meant to "discipline" her, according to the police.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Experience the Authentic Tokyo

Taito City

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Hopefully they will be jailed for very long time. Human rights shouldn’t apply to those monsters.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Castles

Koriyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Here Are The Most Shared Submissions from Twitter Japan’s Cat Photo Fail Contest

GaijinPot Blog

Explore

Yudanaka: The Heavenly Onsen Town Next to Hell Valley

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Nature

Mount Osore

GaijinPot Travel

Families

10 Baby-Friendly Cafés In Central Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Lifestyle

10 Products From Japanese Stores To Help You Fight Hay Fever

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui