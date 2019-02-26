Mother served fresh warrant over another assault of girl before death

A woman held on suspicion of failing to stop her husband from abusing their 10-year-old daughter before she died last month near Tokyo was served with a fresh arrest warrant Monday over another alleged assault about a month earlier, police said.

Nagisa Kurihara, 32, who was initially arrested on Feb 4, is now charged with failing to stop her husband Yuichiro, 41, from attacking their daughter sometime from around Dec 30 to Jan 3 at their home in Noda, Chiba Prefecture. In that assault it is believed he knocked Mia's face against the bathroom floor while holding her down with his knees.

Mia, a fourth-grader in elementary school, is believed to have sustained some broken bones as a result of the attack. The fresh warrant was served as the mother's initial detention period ends the same day, while the father was served with a fresh arrest warrant over that assault on Feb 14.

The girl was found dead in the bathroom of the family's home on Jan 24.

Her death has drawn public condemnation in Japan, with local welfare authorities being criticized for failing to take proper measures to protect the child.

The father allegedly splashed Mia with cold water from the shower and grabbed her by the neck before her death on Jan 24, and he was arrested the day after. An autopsy was unable to determine the cause of death, but found several bruises and internal bleeding, according to the police.

After his initial arrest, the father told investigators he did not believe his actions were wrong, claiming they were meant to "discipline" her, according to the police.

© KYODO