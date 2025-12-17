Wakayama police inspector suspended for pointing gun at colleague

Wakayama Prefectural Police said Tuesday they have referred a chief inspector in his 40s to prosecutors on suspicion of violating Japan's swords and firearms control law after he allegedly pointed a handgun at a colleague on multiple occasions while fooling around during breaks in training.

The police suspended him for six months effective Tuesday, and he resigned the same day.

The officer allegedly pointed the muzzle at the colleague while the handgun was loaded with paint rounds that burst and scatter paint on impact, during breaks in investigation training in July and August.

Mitsuji Kimura, chief inspector general at the Wakayama police, told a committee of the prefectural assembly on Tuesday, "It is unacceptable for an officer to point a handgun, which (the police are) given special permission to possess, at another officer as a joke."

