crime

Correctional officer held over alleged kidnapping of minor in central Japan

SHIZUOKA

Police have arrested a 21-year-old correctional officer on suspicion of kidnapping an underage girl he met online and driving her around Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, for about an hour on Saturday.

The suspect, identified as Rimuki Takara, an officer at the detention center in the city, allegedly lured the girl through social media despite knowing she was underage, according to the police.

Takara, a resident of Hamamatsu, has admitted to the allegation, the police said, adding the girl was unharmed.

Investigators said the incident occurred between 4:40 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. Saturday and the case came to light after the girl sent a message to her guardian asking for help. The guardian alerted a nearby police box.

And how old is this underage/minor girl? Are we reading about a 6 year old or a 16 year old?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

